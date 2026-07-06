RIYADH — Forty government, private, and non-profit entities added 160 new services to Tawakkalna in June, expanding the national platform's digital offerings for citizens and residents.

The expansion builds on Tawakkalna's efforts to enhance the user experience by providing a broader range of digital services through a unified national platform.

It aims to simplify access to government, private, and non-profit services.

The expasion also intends to reduce the time and effort required to obtain them, enhance the efficiency of government services, and improve quality of life.

The newly added services span a wide range of sectors, including education, healthcare, municipalities and housing, justice, environment, transportation, economy, labor, social security, and tourism.

They were introduced through partnerships with various ministries, authorities, universities, and government, private, and non-profit entities.

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