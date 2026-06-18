NHC Innovation, a leading provider of integrated digital services and solutions for individuals and businesses in Saudi Arabia, has signed three strategic partnership agreements with leading Chinese companies Huawei, Lenovo and ByteDance at a key event in Shenzhen.

The agreements were signed by NHC Innovation CEO Rayan Alaql during the recent official visit of Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al Hogail to China.

The deals span artificial intelligence, data science, advanced data centers, knowledge transfer, talent development, and smart city solutions, reported SPA.

Alaql said the agreements underscore NHC Innovation’s commitment to forging strategic partnerships with global technology leaders to accelerate the development of smart solutions and leverage international expertise in AI, data science, and smart cities.

This collaboration will support efforts to enhance urban management, improve municipal services, elevate quality of life, and benefit from Chinese expertise in developing business districts and attracting investment, thereby strengthening the appeal of real estate projects, he added.

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