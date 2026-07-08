RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Bankruptcy Commission said the opening of bankruptcy proceedings and their publication in the Bankruptcy Register do not necessarily mean a business will exit the market, cease operations or be liquidated.

The commission said bankruptcy procedures provide a legal framework offering multiple options to address a company's financial position, allowing viable businesses to restructure, resume operations and continue contributing to the Kingdom's economy.

According to the commission, 60 bankruptcy-related announcements were published on its official website in June 2026, including 30 notices announcing the opening of bankruptcy proceedings.

The remaining announcements comprised court decisions, notices and other statutory publications issued at different stages of the process.

It emphasized that the total number of announcements does not reflect the number of businesses entering bankruptcy proceedings and should not be interpreted as indicating that companies have closed or stopped operating.

The commission explained that the Bankruptcy Law provides several procedures tailored to different financial circumstances, including protective settlement, financial restructuring, liquidation and administrative liquidation.

Protective settlement and financial restructuring are intended to help financially distressed but viable businesses reorganize their affairs and continue operating, while liquidation procedures are designed for businesses that cannot continue operating, ensuring an orderly process that protects stakeholders' rights, maximizes the economic value of assets and reduces procedural costs and timelines.

The clarification comes as Saudi Arabia continues to record strong business activity.

More than 71,000 commercial registrations were issued during the second quarter of 2026, while several sectors targeted recorded strong year-on-year growth compared with the same period in 2025.

Commercial registrations in artificial intelligence activities increased by 33% to 22,591, while e-commerce registrations rose 32% to 48,497.

Registrations for tour operating businesses also grew by 33% to 12,264, while registrations in amusement parks and entertainment activities increased 18% to 9,117, reflecting the continued expansion of the Kingdom's business environment and economic attractiveness.

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