The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) has 25,600 new residential units in the pipeline between now and 2030, with apartments accounting for 97% of future supply, according to new insight from leading real estate advisory group Cavendish Maxwell.

About 170 homes were delivered in Q1 2026, another 1,700 are set to come to the market this year, followed by 23,900 by the end of the decade. The busiest year for deliveries is 2029, with 9,100 set for handover, the company said.

RAK’s growing population – currently around 450,000 and projected to reach 650,000 by 2030 – combined with multi-billion AED foreign direct investment, and increasing business licences, is fuelling demand for real estate in the emirate, Cavendish Maxwell said.

Last year, RAK attracted AED39 billion ($10.62 billion) in FDI across 17 projects – more than any other emirate in the country – and, in Q1 2026, economic licence capital rose 15.5% year-on-year to reach AED11.5 billion.

Yousir Habib, Associate Director at Cavendish Maxwell Ras Al Khaimah, said: “RAK is undergoing major infrastructure investment in roads, aviation and maritime, strengthening regional connectivity and supporting the emirate’s 2030 economic diversification and competitiveness goals. As a result, the residential real estate sector secured AED12.3 billion worth of sales across 6,600 transactions last year, when sales prices and rental rates jumped considerably. The market is now undergoing a sustained period of new supply.”

Off-plan activity dominates residential sales, accounting for 85% of transactions and contributing AED11.2 billion in sales last year, according to the Cavendish Maxwell study. More than 40% of the 25,600 units coming to the market over the next four years will be delivered by RAK Properties, Al Hamra Real Estate and Ellington Properties, with ALDAR, BNW Developments and Source of Fate Properties also among the key developers fuelling the emirate’s real estate growth.

In the six-month period between October 2025 and March 2026, RAK’s residential property sales prices rose almost 5% for apartments and nearly 4% for villas. Rental rates climbed more than 6% for apartments and 5% for villas.

Key infrastructure projects in the emirate include upgrades to the E11 Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road and the E311 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which are expected to significantly cut journey times between RAK and Dubai by 45%.

RAK International Airport, which is targeting 3 million annual passengers by 2028, is expanding with a 30,000 sq m passenger terminal, a VVIP terminal and an 8,000 sq m hangar, while Saqr Port’s upcoming deep-water, multi-purpose facility is designed to accommodate Capesize vessels, which stretch up to 290 metres and can carry up to 400,000 tons of bulk cargo.

Cavendish Maxwell also examined Ras Al Khaimah’s office market as part of the research, revealing that rental rates rose 8.6% between Q1 2025 and Q1 2026, and 5.3% between October 2025 and March 2026. The emirate’s future office supply is substantial: the new RAK Central urban hub will include 82,000 sqm of A-grade space, while the upcoming Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub at Al Ghail Industrial Park is set to span 2.32 million sq m.

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