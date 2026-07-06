Egypt - Methaq Arab Group (MAG) is targeting EGP 3bn in contracted sales by the end of 2026 as it prepares to launch a new phase of its flagship La Reva Signature Residence project in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, offering exclusive introductory prices.

The sales target will be driven by a comprehensive commercial strategy focused on accelerating sales, expanding the customer base, and strengthening the project’s positioning in Egypt’s premium residential market, according to Ahmed Mamdouh, who was recently appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at MAG.

As part of the strategy, the developer will introduce a limited-release phase at La Reva Signature Residence, offering exclusive launch prices and a package of competitive incentives aimed at both investors and end users.

Mamdouh noted that the newly launched units occupy one of the project’s prime locations, overlooking the development’s hospitality component—a feature expected to enhance their long-term investment value amid growing demand for high-quality residential developments in the New Capital.

He added that the project offers a diversified mix of residential products, including apartments, Sky Villas, and Ground Villas, providing buyers with a range of lifestyle and investment options tailored to different market segments.

According to Mamdouh, Egypt’s real estate market—and the New Administrative Capital in particular—continues to present strong investment opportunities, supported by large-scale urban development, modern infrastructure, and sustained demand for premium residential assets.

He emphasized that the current market environment offers investors and homebuyers an attractive opportunity to acquire high-quality real estate with solid long-term capital appreciation potential.

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