Egypt - NAIA Developments is scheduled to launch its branded serviced residences project within NAIA Bay in partnership with the globally renowned Accor Group under the Swissôtel Residences brand, according to an emailed press release.

The project will introduce Ras El Hekma's first internationally branded serviced residences, backing the developer's strategy to offer an integrated lifestyle that combines luxury residential living with world-class hospitality services within a fully developed coastal community.

It is expected to further anchor Ras El Hekma's position as one of the Mediterranean's most promising tourism destinations, amid rising demand from local and global buyers for high-quality services.

NAIA Bay will begin welcoming homeowners and guests throughout 2026. Construction of the first phase reached 95% completion, while handovers for Phase One began in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

Strategically located at kilometer 212 on the Alexandria–Ras El Hekma Road, near both El Alamein International Airport and Marsa Matrouh Airport, NAIA Bay enjoys exceptional accessibility and direct connectivity to the North Coast’s key transportation networks and major destinations.

The launch reflects NAIA Developments' strategy to expand its footprint in the tourism and hospitality real estate sector.

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