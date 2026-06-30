Arab Finance: Prices for white poultry, meat, and dairy products showed varied movements in the Egyptian markets on Monday, June 29th.

The price of white poultry amounted to EGP 78.8 per kilogram, reflecting a daily increase of 3.4%.

Packaged milk price also declined by 1.7% to EGP 45.4 per liter, while a carton of white eggs was priced at EGP 94.2.

Tilapia fish was priced at EGP 92.9 per kilogram, with a daily growth of 3%.

Meanwhile, the meat’s price fell by 0.4% to EGP 454.3 per kilogram.