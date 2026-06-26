Arab Finance: Prices of white poultry and meat in the Egyptian market dropped on Thursday, June 25th, the Information and Decision Support Center’s (IDSC) data showed.

The price of white poultry recorded EGP 77.2 per kilogram, marking a daily fall of 0.4%.

Likewise, the meat’s price retreated by 0.9% to EGP 440.6 per kilogram.

Tilapia fish amounted to EGP 92 per kilogram, reflecting a 3% daily rise.

Packaged milk was priced at EGP 45.4 per liter, a slight increase of 0.1% daily.

Finally, the price of a carton of white eggs rose by 0.8% to EGP 97.3.