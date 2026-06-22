Arab Finance: Data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) showed fluctuating prices for poultry, meat, and dairy products in local markets on Monday, June 22nd, 2026.

The price of white poultry reached EGP 78.3 per kilogram, a decrease of 2.1% on a daily basis. A kilogram of meat also fell by 1.9% to EGP 445.2.

On the other hand, the price of a kilogram of tilapia rose by 1.8% to EGP 93.7.

Packaged milk was priced at EGP 46 per liter, marking a slight increase of 0.3%.

The price of a carton of white eggs went down by 0.8% to EGP 93.4.