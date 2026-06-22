Gold ‌rose nearly 1% on Monday, recovering from an over one-week low hit in the previous session, as ​progress in U.S.–Iran peace talks weighed on oil prices and tempered some inflation concerns.

Spot gold rose ​0.9% to $4,199.07 ​per ounce by 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). Prices touched their lowest since June 11 on Friday.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.7% to $4,216.30 per ounce. "Energy ⁠prices will remain a key short-term driver for the precious metal space," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

"We're seeing the ongoing bumpy talks in Switzerland between the U.S. and Iran still pointing towards a deal that basically would add fresh barrels of crude ​into the ‌market," putting pressure on ⁠crude prices and ⁠helping gold, Hansen added. U.S. and Iranian officials are said to have made "encouraging progress" at their first ​round of talks in Switzerland that ended early Monday, though ‌tensions over Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz remained, ⁠mediators said. Brent crude futures fell more than 3% after the announcement.

On the U.S. policy front, traders now see an 89% chance of a rate hike in December, up from 61% before the Federal Reserve's meeting last week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Nine of the Fed's 19 policymakers believe they will need to raise the policy rate this year.

Despite its reputation as a hedge against inflation, gold tends to lose appeal when interest rates rise as the non-yielding asset becomes less attractive relative ‌to interest-bearing investments. Bank of America said in a note on Friday ⁠that its $6,000-per-ounce gold price target appears unlikely, as the market ​would need to fully price out rate hikes for such levels to be reached. However, the original premise underpinning the bank's bullish gold call — unorthodox U.S. macro policy — remains intact, it added. Among ​other metals, ‌spot silver rose 2.4% to $66.46 per ounce, platinum gained 1.7% to $1,691.54, ⁠and palladium was up 1% at $1,271.25.

(Reporting ​by Sukanya Mitra and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Leroy Leo)