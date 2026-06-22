Leading Spanish group Técnicas Reunidas has announced that it has secured two major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services contracts for upstream oil and gas production facilities in the Middle East region, thus marking a significant addition to the company’s growing project portfolio in one of its most strategic markets.

The company disclosed the contract awards recently, confirming that the client is a national oil company. Due to confidentiality requirements, further project details were not disclosed at this stage.

The project scope for the Spanish contractor includes providing engineering and design services for the upstream oilfield facilities; procurement of equipment and materials and construction and installation works as well as commissioning and start-up support.

The work also involves developing infrastructure to process and handle oilfield production and boost production and operational capabilities, it stated.

The awards are also in line with guidance presented in the company's first-quarter 2026 results, which pointed to a lower-end range of around $4 billion in potential near-term awards from the Middle East.

The projects are expected to begin with detailed engineering and procurement activities before entering full construction. Once complete, the facilities will support crude oil production and help the operator maximize production efficiency while supporting future expansion plans.

Técnicas Reunidas, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Madrid, has designed and built over 1,000 industrial plants worldwide, with the Middle East representing a key growth corridor for the firm.

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