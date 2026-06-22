AMMAN — Jordan’s inflation rate over the past five years remained significantly below the global average, reflecting the Kingdom’s ability to contain price pressures amid a series of international economic shocks, according to local and global statistical data.

The figures show that Jordan recorded an average inflation rate of 2.198 per cent between 2021 and 2025, compared with a global average of 5.194 per cent during the same period, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The global inflation wave began in 2021 as economies reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic, triggering a sharp rise in demand for goods and commodities. Global inflation climbed to 3.48 per cent that year, while Jordan maintained a much lower rate of 1.35 per cent.

In 2022, inflationary pressures intensified worldwide due to supply chain disruptions, maritime shipping bottlenecks and surging energy prices. Global inflation reached a peak of 7.93 per cent, while Jordan’s inflation rate stood at 4.23 per cent, supported by government measures, including subsidies on essential commodities and oil derivatives, as well as monetary policies adopted by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, Jordan’s domestic market continued to receive essential goods without major shortages. Local industries also maintained production, particularly of food products and hygiene and sanitisation supplies.

As central banks worldwide raised interest rates in 2023 to control inflation, global price pressures began to ease, with global inflation declining to 5.73 per cent.

Jordan’s inflation rate dropped further to 2.08 per cent, supported by the CBJ’s prudent monetary approach.

The downward trend continued in 2024, when Jordan’s inflation rate fell to 1.56 per cent, benefiting from improved global supply chains and shipping conditions, while global inflation remained higher at 4.70 per cent.

By the end of 2025, global inflation stood at around 4.1 per cent amid continued price pressures, particularly in services in developed economies.

Jordan recorded a slight increase in inflation to 1.77 per cent during the year, mainly due to price movements in non-essential goods.

The five-year inflation trend highlights the effectiveness of Jordan’s economic policies and the CBJ’s flexible monetary measures in maintaining price stability and supporting the purchasing power of citizens and businesses despite regional and global challenges.

The CBJ said Jordan’s inflation rate in 2025 was in line with its expectations of remaining below 2 per cent, adding that inflation is expected to stabilise around this level in 2026, supporting economic stability and investment activity.

The Kingdom’s ability to contain inflation comes amid renewed global uncertainty following escalating regional tensions, which triggered economic pressures, disrupted supply chains and increased shipping costs.

According to the latest World Bank “Global Economic Prospects” report, the Middle East conflict and supply chain disruptions have contributed to renewed global inflationary pressures, with the global price index expected to approach 4 per cent in 2026.

The report attributed the increase to higher energy and commodity prices, along with rising shipping and insurance costs.

The World Bank also lowered its global growth forecast to 2.5 per cent, compared with 2.9 per cent last year, citing growing stagflation risks.

Meanwhile, data from the Department of Statistics (DoS) showed that Jordan’s inflation rate declined during the first five months of 2026, reaching 1.88 per cent compared with 1.97 per cent during the same period last year.

International comparisons show that inflation remained significantly higher in several countries. Turkey recorded an inflation rate of 32 per cent in May, followed by Egypt at 13 per cent, Tunisia at 5.5 per cent, Russia at 5.3 per cent and Brazil at 4.4 per cent.

Inflation in Australia and the United States stood at 4.2 per cent each during May, while South Africa recorded 4 per cent.

The Eurozone and Oman both recorded inflation rates of 3.2 per cent, followed by South Korea at 3.1 per cent. Canada and the United Kingdom recorded identical rates of 2.8 per cent.

Among the countries cited, Saudi Arabia and Morocco recorded the lowest inflation rates in May at 1.7 per cent each, while the United Arab Emirates recorded 1.4 per cent during the first quarter of 2026.

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