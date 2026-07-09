​Egypt's ⁠annual ‌urban ​consumer ​inflation slowed slightly ​to ⁠14.3% ​in ‌June from ⁠14.6% ⁠in ​May, ‌statistics agency ⁠CAPMAS said on ‌Thursday. 

(Writing by ⁠Tala ​Ramadan; ​Editing ‌by ⁠Jacqueline ​Wong)

 