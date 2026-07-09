Doha, Qatar: Some of the most memorable escapes are found in places that are not always the first to come to mind. With Doha’s extensive network of direct flights, travellers can reach destinations that offer new perspectives, unfamiliar landscapes and experiences unlike the everyday, all within a flight of six hours or less. For those looking to make the most of a long weekend, these five getaways combine accessibility with the excitement of discovering somewhere new.

The Peninsula has compiled a list of the best long-weekend getaways for you and your loved ones. Read on to find out more.

AlUla, Saudi Arabia

Photo credits: experiencealula on Instagram

Distance from Doha: Around 1,612 km

Travel time: Around 2 hours 40 minutes by direct flight

AlUla feels like a journey through time, where ancient civilisations, towering canyons and golden desert landscapes come together to create one of the region’s most extraordinary escapes. From centuries-old Nabataean tombs carved into mountainsides to breathtaking natural formations, the destination offers a rare glimpse into Saudi Arabia’s history while embracing a new era of cultural tourism.

Qatar Airways operates direct flights from Hamad International Airport to AlUla’s Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Airport.

Attractions include:

Hegra (Madain Salih) – Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, featuring ancient Nabataean tombs carved into sandstone mountains.

Elephant Rock – A famous natural rock formation shaped like an elephant.

Maraya Concert Hall – A mirrored architectural landmark surrounded by desert cliffs.

AlUla Old Town – A historic mudbrick settlement filled with traditional architecture and local markets.

Jabal Ikmah – Known for its ancient inscriptions and rock carvings.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Photo credits: tashkent on instagram

Distance from Doha: Around 2,420 km

Travel time: Around 4 hours 45 minutes by direct flight

At the crossroads of ancient trade routes and modern city life, Tashkent offers a glimpse into the many layers of Central Asia. Uzbekistan’s capital blends Silk Road heritage, grand Islamic architecture and Soviet-era influences, with colourful bazaars, ornate metro stations and lively neighbourhoods revealing stories from centuries past.

Qatar Airways operates direct flights between Doha and Tashkent.

Attractions include:

Chorsu Bazaar – A colourful market famous for spices, dried fruits, textiles and local food.

Hazrati Imam Complex – A historic religious centre featuring impressive Islamic architecture.

Tashkent Metro – One of the world’s most beautifully designed metro systems, with ornate stations.

Amir Temur Square – A central landmark surrounded by museums and gardens.

Museum of Applied Arts – Showcasing Uzbekistan’s traditional crafts and textiles.

Kochi, Kerala, India

Photo credits: keralatourism on X

Distance from Doha: Around 3,120 km

Travel time: 4 hours 55 minutes by direct flight

Kerala is a land of contrasts where tranquil waterways meet misty mountains and old traditions blend with stunning natural landscapes. Set along India’s southwestern coast, the state offers travellers an escape shaped by nature, history and a culture that has flourished for centuries.

Multiple airlines operate direct flights from Doha to Kochi, including Qatar Airways, IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air.

Attractions include:

Fort Kochi – A historic neighbourhood with colonial architecture, art cafés and heritage streets.

Alappuzha (Alleppey) Backwaters – Famous for traditional houseboat cruises through peaceful waterways.

Munnar – A hill station known for tea plantations and misty mountains.

Mattancherry Palace – A historic palace showcasing Kerala’s royal heritage.

Chinese Fishing Nets – Iconic waterfront structures dating back centuries.

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Distance from Doha: Around 3,630 km

Travel time: Around 4 hours 55 minutes by direct flight

Sri Lanka’s lively capital is a city of movement, colour and flavour, where tuk-tuks weave through busy streets, markets overflow with local spices and the Indian Ocean provides a scenic backdrop. Colombo blends urban energy with coastal charm, offering travellers a taste of Sri Lanka through its food, neighbourhoods and ever-changing cityscape.

Qatar Airways and SriLankan Airlines operate direct flights from Doha to Colombo.

Attractions include:

Galle Face Green – A seaside promenade popular for sunset walks and street food.

Pettah Market – A lively shopping district filled with spices, textiles and local flavours.

National Museum of Colombo – Showcasing Sri Lanka’s history and heritage.

Day trips to Galle or Bentota – Offering beaches, colonial architecture and coastal experiences.

Salalah, Oman

Distance from Doha: Around 960 km

Travel time: 2 hours by direct flight

Unique to most Gulf destinations, Salalah transforms into a lush green paradise during the annual Khareef season. Surrounded by mountains, waterfalls and frankincense heritage, it offers a refreshing escape from the region’s desert landscapes.

Qatar Airways operates direct flights between Doha and Salalah.

Attractions include:

Wadi Darbat – A scenic valley known for waterfalls, lakes and greenery during khareef.

Mughsail Beach – A dramatic coastline surrounded by cliffs.

Jebel Samhan – A mountain area offering panoramic views.

Al Baleed Archaeological Park – A UNESCO-listed site highlighting the region’s trading history.

Frankincense Land Museum – Exploring Salalah’s historic role in the frankincense trade.

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