Leisure & Travel
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
VisitOman open for business ahead of busy 2022 season
AVIATION
Indian aviation stocks soar on resumption of scheduled int'l flights
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
Russia-Ukraine conflict could slow travel recovery, say experts
AUTOMOTIVE
KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car boosts retail, corporate fleet by 15%: Argaam
ENTERTAINMENT
Ain Dubai launches new family passes
AIRLINES
Wizz plans summer flights to Santorini and Salalah
TRAVEL
UAE travel: Airlines extend suspension of flights amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
UAE
UAE third best in MEA for travel and remote work
AVIATION
Emirates signs agreement with Sri Lanka Tourism
Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank
Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day
Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account
Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies
Oman to build metro in the capital
ISLAMIC FINANCE
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation
MORNING BRIEFING
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
INSIGHTS
BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar
MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis
Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response
Only China can stop Russia
Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia
INVESTMENT
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln
EQUITIES
Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit
ECONOMY
IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P
Islamic Finance
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021
Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia
BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar
Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter
Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain