Social media

Leisure & Travel

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

VisitOman open for business ahead of busy 2022 season

VisitOman open for business ahead of busy 2022 season
VisitOman open for business ahead of busy 2022 season
AVIATION

Indian aviation stocks soar on resumption of scheduled int'l flights

Indian aviation stocks soar on resumption of scheduled int'l flights
Indian aviation stocks soar on resumption of scheduled int'l flights
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Russia-Ukraine conflict could slow travel recovery, say experts

Russia-Ukraine conflict could slow travel recovery, say experts\n
Russia-Ukraine conflict could slow travel recovery, say experts\n
AUTOMOTIVE

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car boosts retail, corporate fleet by 15%: Argaam

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car boosts retail, corporate fleet by 15%: Argaam
KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car boosts retail, corporate fleet by 15%: Argaam
ENTERTAINMENT

Ain Dubai launches new family passes

Ain Dubai launches new family passes
Ain Dubai launches new family passes
AIRLINES

Wizz plans summer flights to Santorini and Salalah

Wizz plans summer flights to Santorini and Salalah
Wizz plans summer flights to Santorini and Salalah
TRAVEL

UAE travel: Airlines extend suspension of flights amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

UAE travel: Airlines extend suspension of flights amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
UAE travel: Airlines extend suspension of flights amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
UAE

UAE third best in MEA for travel and remote work

UAE third best in MEA for travel and remote work
UAE third best in MEA for travel and remote work
AVIATION

Emirates signs agreement with Sri Lanka Tourism

Emirates signs agreement with Sri Lanka Tourism
Emirates signs agreement with Sri Lanka Tourism
Read more

MOST READ

1

Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank

2

Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day

3

Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account

4

Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies

5

Oman to build metro in the capital

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021

Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain