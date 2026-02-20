Muscat: Oman Air has reported a 51% increase in point-to-point passengers (from direct flights) in January 2026.

The airline carried 325,000 passengers this year compared to 216,000 passengers in 2025.

Overall, the airline carried 608,000 passengers, up 12% from 544,000 passengers in 2025.

The airline saw an increase of 36% in passengers to Salalah from 50,717 in 2026 to 37,332 in 2025.

Speaking to the Observer in late 2025, Mike Rutter, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Oman Air, said, "Our goal in 2026 is to create profitability for the company, which, again, would be the first time in the company's history that it's ever been reported."

Under the transformation, the airline has undertaken several strategic shifts to increase profitability and position itself for future sustainability. Among these is the focus on point-to-point flights, which not only offer better revenue returns but also boost inbound tourism to Oman, supporting the wider economy.

With its P2P share increasing by over 50 percent since before the transformation, Oman Air has become the leader in point-to-point share within the Gulf, according to the airline

