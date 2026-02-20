MUSCAT: The Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) have significant roles to play in helping organisations achieve their desired goals and enhance the information sector to meet the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, according to information experts.

While the CIO is responsible for overseeing an organisation’s information technology (IT) strategy and operations, the CISO is tasked with overseeing information and cybersecurity. A perfect combination of their key responsibilities can help organisations achieve their set targets.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the next-generation CIO and CISO Academy titled ‘Building local talent pool of future CIOs and CISOs in Oman; Essential skills that CIOs and CISOs need to thrive in the digital future – maintaining a human-centric approach in the age of AI’, Ahmed al Qassabi, Oman Managing Partner at Deloitte, said that as integrating technology and managing cyber risk become increasingly central to national agendas, CIOs and CISOs must strengthen their ability to work across government, industry and academia.

“This CIO and CISO Academy focuses on building an ecosystem mindset by equipping leaders with the strategic perspective needed to protect critical systems, enable innovation and translate technology into long-term public value. Hosting the Next Generation CIO and CISO Academy in Muscat is part of a wider regional initiative, with alumni gaining access to an ongoing network, knowledge sharing and future leadership forums, reflecting our commitment to supporting Oman’s national digital ambitions by investing in the people who will help realise them,” Al Qassabi said.

The Academy was designed for professionals identified as the next generation of CIOs and CISOs, focusing on equipping participants with the strategic, commercial and people leadership capabilities required

Patrycja Oselkowska, Middle East Growth Leader at Deloitte, said, “The Next Generation CIO and CISO Academy reflects our long-term commitment to leadership development. By bringing this programme to Muscat, we are helping future leaders build the capabilities required to drive sustainable growth.”

