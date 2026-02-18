Oman Air is expanding its network with the launch of a new direct service to Sochi, further strengthening connectivity between Oman and Russia.

Starting July 2, 2026, the airline will operate weekly year-round flights to the popular Black Sea resort city, offering travellers seamless access to one of Russia’s leading leisure hubs.

Known as the ‘Russian Riviera’, Sochi is celebrated for its distinctive blend of seaside resorts, mountain scenery, and mild climate, making it an attractive destination across seasons.

The new service complements Oman Air’s expanding Russia network and responds to growing demand from Russian travellers choosing to visit Oman.

The airline operates scheduled services between Moscow and Muscat with up to 11 flights per week, in addition to charter flights between Moscow and Salalah, which were launched in December 2025.

Together with an expanding network - which has seen the launch of multiple new routes in recent months - and the airline’s success in growing point-to-point traffic, Oman Air is further positioning Oman as a primary destination, playing a pivotal role in stimulating tourism revenue and supporting adjacent sectors.

“Our network continues to evolve as we identify opportunities to connect Oman with high-potential markets,” said Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air. “The launch of Sochi builds on the strong performance of our Moscow services and reflects growing point-to-point demand between Russia and Oman. By expanding access to Oman through strategically added destinations, we are actively supporting tourism growth and contributing to Oman’s broader economic diversification goals.”

The route will be operated by the airline’s Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, offering Oman Air’s signature hospitality and premium onboard experience.

