RIYADH — Parcel delivery companies in Saudi Arabia delivered more than 15.24 million shipments during the first 20 days of Ramadan.

The General Authority for Transport (TGA) announced that parcel and postal delivery firms completed more than 15,249,000 deliveries between the first day of Ramadan and the 20th day of the month.

According to the authority, the highest daily delivery volume was recorded on the 11th day of Ramadan, when more than 967,000 shipments were delivered to customers across the Kingdom.

The TGA emphasized that parcel delivery companies must ensure compliance with regulations, including the requirement not to accept or transport shipments that do not include the National Address.

Companies are also required to protect shipment information and contents, and to respond promptly to customer inquiries and complaints.

The authority said the figures highlight the continued growth of the postal and logistics transport system in the Kingdom and its ability to keep pace with the rapid expansion of e-commerce.

