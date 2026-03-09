Ports overseen by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) recorded a 20.89% year-on-year increase in container throughput in February 2026, reaching 667,882 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), compared with 552,484 TEUs in February 2025. Transshipment containers rose 28.09% to 155,325 TEUs, up from 121,265 TEUs a year earlier.

Inbound containers increased 26.18% to 272,210 TEUs, compared with 215,735 TEUs in the same period last year, while outbound containers rose 11.54% to 240,347 TEUs, up from 215,485 TEUs, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The number of vehicles rose by 17.69% to reach 92,369, compared to 78,482 last year, while vessel traffic increased by 13.06% to 1,385 ships, compared to 1,225 ships in the previous year.

The ports received 837,548 head of livestock, a 19.99% increase from 698,035 during the same period last year. Passenger numbers, however, declined by 6.82% to 86,567, compared to 92,900 last year.

Total cargo throughput – including general cargo, solid bulk, and liquid bulk – rose by 9.22% to 18,150,103 tons, compared to 16,618,189 tons in the same period of 2025. Of this total, general cargo accounted for 880,377 tons, liquid bulk for 13,401,013 tons, and solid bulk for 3,868,713 tons.

The increase in container throughput contributes to several economic benefits, including strengthening trade activity, stimulating industries and sectors linked to maritime transport, fostering tourism, maritime services, and related activities, supporting supply chains, and enhancing the Kingdom’s food security. These outcomes align with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which seeks to consolidate Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub.

Meanwhile, the ports, which Mawani supervises, recorded a 2.01% rise in container throughput in January 2026, reaching 738,111 TEUs, up from 723,571 TEUs in the same period in 2025. Transshipment containers also increased by 22.44%, totaling 184,019 TEUs, compared to 150,295 TEUs last year.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).