DHL is still accepting delivery orders in ​the Middle ⁠East despite the escalating conflict, its ‌chief executive said on Thursday, but warned there would ​be delays. The escalation of the U.S.-Iran war ​affects the ​whole region, including deliveries to Israel that are currently moved via Cyprus, CEO ⁠Tobias Meyer told a press conference after the German logistics group's annual results.

Meyer added that DHL still adheres to ​its ‌investment plans in ⁠the Middle ⁠East. "Those are long-term investments and we're of ​the opinion that the region ‌is still attractive," he ⁠said.

Logistics and shipping companies are facing mounting disruption across air and sea routes as the conflict entered its sixth day. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday forced major ocean carriers including Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM ‌to once again divert vessels around Africa, ⁠adding significant transit time ​and costs.

U.S. parcel giant FedEx said on Monday it was temporarily halting services ​in ‌five countries in the region.

