Muscat: The Muscat-based airlines, Oman Air and SalamAir, have launched a unique special bus transfer to allow passengers from the UAE to travel to India via Muscat.

It may be noted that flights out of Dubai and Doha are suspended due to airspace closures in the respective countries.

Since the start of the Israel/US-Iran conflict on February 28, 2026, there have been more than 32,000 flights scheduled to arrive or depart from the Middle East, of which 19,000 (54.88%) have been canceled.

Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

Speaking to the Observer, an official of SalamAir said, "The response has been positive, and we will be talking to increase the current number of buses."

For Oman Air passegers the buses will depart at 7 am and 3 pm to reach Muscat at 3 pm and 9 pm, respectively.

Buses are available at Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah, which offers connectivity to the UAE emirate.

Travellers requiring an Oman visa should complete their application through the appropriate official channels.

Travellers are requested to arrive at the bus station at least 30 minutes before departure.

The same bus service is also available for SalamAir passengers.

According to the Indian Embassy in Oman, Indian nationals are allowed to enter Oman by obtaining a visit/tourist visa is required to enter Oman.

Travelers must apply for an e-Visa in advance through authorized travel agents on the Royal Oman Police website.

An on-arrival visa is also available to Indian passport holders who hold a valid visa or residence permit from the USA, UK, Canada, Japan, or Schengen countries.

They can enter for up to 14 days without a pre-arranged visa, provided they have a return ticket, hotel booking, and health insurance.

Indian citizens residing in GCC countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE) and holding valid resident cards are also eligible for a visa on arrival, provided the passport is valid for at least 6 months before applying for the visa.

