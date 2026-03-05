KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced the restoration of several overhead power transmission lines that were damaged by falling debris, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain grid stability and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Engineer Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, confirmed that five of the nine damaged lines have been repaired following technical inspections and evaluation, in accordance with the highest approved safety and technical standards.

She added that all repair work was carried out efficiently under the Ministry’s emergency plan, and field monitoring continues to verify the safety and reliability of the electrical network.

Engineer Hayat praised the tireless work of engineers, technicians, and field staff who operated around the clock, highlighting their national commitment and responsibility.

She affirmed that the electrical system is stable, operating efficiently, and that the Ministry remains fully dedicated to maintaining energy security, safety, and sustainability across the country.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

