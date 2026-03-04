Abu Dhabi state oil giant ​ADNOC's six listed ⁠subsidiaries said on Wednesday their ‌operations were continuing normally with no material impact ​on their businesses or finances from recent regional ​developments.

In separate, nearly identical disclosures to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Drilling , ​ADNOC ‌Distribution, ADNOC Logistics & ⁠Services, Borouge ⁠and Fertiglobe said they are closely monitoring the current ​situation in the ‌United Arab Emirates and ⁠the broader Gulf region, and coordinating with relevant UAE authorities.

The parent, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has not made a statement since Saturday, when in response to Reuters questions a spokesperson said operations were continuing without interruption.

All ‌of the stocks were down except ⁠Fertiglobe. ADNOC Distribution and L&S ​both saw the steepest decline of about 5%, followed by ADNOC Gas ​shedding 3.2%.

