Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC's six listed subsidiaries said on Wednesday their operations were continuing normally with no material impact on their businesses or finances from recent regional developments.
In separate, nearly identical disclosures to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Drilling , ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Borouge and Fertiglobe said they are closely monitoring the current situation in the United Arab Emirates and the broader Gulf region, and coordinating with relevant UAE authorities.
The parent, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has not made a statement since Saturday, when in response to Reuters questions a spokesperson said operations were continuing without interruption.
All of the stocks were down except Fertiglobe. ADNOC Distribution and L&S both saw the steepest decline of about 5%, followed by ADNOC Gas shedding 3.2%.
