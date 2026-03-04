Saudi Arabia's New Murabba Development Company has signed a strategic agreement with Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (Eviq) for deployment of EV charging infrastructure across key assets within its giga-project - New Murabba, thus supporting the kingdom’s transition toward sustainable mobility.

A 19-sq-km urban destination, the New Murabba will be built around the concept of sustainability and offer a unique living, working and entertainment experience.

Once completed, New Murabba will boast more than 100,000 residential units, over 10,000 hotel room keys, schools, hospitals, and healthcare facilities.

At the heart of the project is the iconic, technological and cultural wonder, The Mukaab, a premium mixed-use landmark that integrates retail, cultural, tourism, hospitality, residential, commercial, and recreational components, said the developer.

Designed as one of the world’s largest built structures, the 247-acre Mukaab will anchor a new mixed-used modern downtown development.

On the deal, New Murabba said it reflects the group's commitment to integrating future-ready infrastructure from the earliest stages of development, enhancing operational readiness while enabling smart and seamless mobility experiences for future residents, visitors, and employees.

"As we continue progressing into delivery, New Murabba remains focused on building a globally competitive, future-ready destination aligned with Saudi Arabia’s sustainability ambitions and Vision 2030," said the company spokesman.

"Under this deal, Eviq will build its EV charging infrastructure across key destination assets in the kingdom," he stated.

A joint venture between the kingdom's wealth fund PIF and Saudi Electricity Company, Eviq plays a vital role in boosting the EV adoption across the country by building best-in-class infrastructure and creating a nationwide network of fast-charging hubs for electric vehicles across the kingdom.

The company has set a target to deploy more than 5,000 chargers in strategic locations all over Saudi Arabia, he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

