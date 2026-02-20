Saudi Arabia's green building sector reached a pivotal milestone, transitioning from technical design practices to an institutionalized system driven by measurable performance indicators and strategic partnerships.

According to the Saudi Green Building Forum’s SAAF conformity and specifications system, Saudi Arabia emerged as a regional leader, achieving the highest performance score of 76.31 points and registering over 1.03 million sq m of certified areas, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

This shift is supported by a robust professional network of over 7,300 registered experts and a cumulative portfolio of 6,662 projects, which together reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 62,800 tons annually.

Secretary-General of the Saudi Green Building Forum Faisal Alfadl emphasized that this evolution —integrating renewable energy, clean water, and eco-friendly infrastructure — serves as a sustainable bridge toward the goals of Vision 2030.

