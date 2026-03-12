The Environment Authority (EA) said in a statement that air quality levels in the Wilayat of Salalah are within safe limits.

EA said it is monitoring developments regarding the fire at the fuel tanks at Salalah Port and confirmed that interested parties can follow live readings via the "Naqi" application. Further clarifications will be issued if necessary, it said.

As a precautionary measure, EA advised residents of areas near the site of the incident to wear masks, close windows, move patients with breathing difficulties to suitable areas, and follow news through official sources.

