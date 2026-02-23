SUHAR - Al Batinah North Governorate is emerging as a model for environmentally driven development, guided by a road map rooted in applied science, industrial collaboration, and engineering solutions aligned with Oman’s growth priorities.

The latest recommendations place renewable energy — particularly solar, wind, and green hydrogen — at the heart of the region’s transformation. A key technical innovation links energy generation with intelligent management platforms, enabling real-time load optimisation, emissions reduction, and predictive balancing across electricity networks. This approach is especially relevant for industrial hubs like Sohar, where energy demand and economic activity intersect.

Localising artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for environmental applications is another priority. A proposed national AI platform would unify air and water quality monitoring systems, shifting from delayed reporting to predictive analytics. For Al Batinah North’s coastal and industrial areas, such capabilities are critical for protecting marine ecosystems and groundwater while supporting economic growth.

Infrastructure resilience was also highlighted. Machine-learning models to anticipate faults in electricity and water networks were proposed as tools to reduce operational losses and prevent disruptions, emphasising that sustainability must include reliability.

The circular economy featured prominently, with initiatives to convert industrial and agricultural waste into alternative fuels, fertilisers and sustainable construction materials. In a governorate hosting major industrial operations, this engineering-driven waste valorisation model offers both environmental and economic benefits.

Technical sessions highlighted practical applications. Eng Sultan al Raisi of Sohar Aluminium shared sustainability practices and efficiency measures, emphasising industry-academia knowledge exchange to accelerate low-carbon innovation.

Eng Ibtisam al Shanfari outlined Madayn’s carbon-neutral pathway, noting strategic partnerships and green investment frameworks supporting industrial cities.

Adding a marine dimension, Ahlam al Kharousi, Marine Environment Specialist at the Marine Science and Fisheries Center, presented Oman’s first IoT-based smart aquaponics monitoring system in a protected environment, demonstrating how real-time water quality analytics can enhance food security and environmental stewardship simultaneously.

Urban sustainability was also stressed, with pilot smart traffic and emissions management systems proposed across Omani governorates, including Al Batinah North, to reduce congestion and carbon intensity.

These technically grounded recommendations were showcased at the Third International Conference on Environmental Sciences and Engineering for Sustainable Development 2026, hosted by UTAS Sohar, with participation from 13 countries across Asia and Africa and 76 research papers were presented. Together, they position Al Batinah North as both an industrial gateway and a living laboratory where environmental science and engineering are shaping Oman’s Net-Zero future.

siham al saidi

