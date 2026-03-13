To facilitate this effort, Qatar Airways has repurposed part of its fleet of 30 Boeing 777 Freighter aircraft to ensure the efficient delivery of vital commodities despite the current operational challenges.

The airline stressed that the safe and rapid transport of essential goods remains a priority to maintain supplies for citizens and residents. The company added that it will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and adjust its cargo services and capacity as needed, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Qatar.

