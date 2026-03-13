Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) and Qatar Airways have separately issued urgent public alerts cautioning travellers against fraudulent social media accounts and individuals impersonating the airport and national carrier to solicit sensitive personal information.

In a statement posted on its official X account yesterday, HIA made it clear that it will never request any data, particularly passport details, through any unofficial channels.

“We are aware that there are accounts impersonating the airport,” the post read. “HIA will never ask for your passport details by any means, including phone calls, emails, SMS or on social channels. Passengers are advised to follow our official channels for the latest updates and accurate information.”

The warning was simultaneously released in Arabic to ensure it reaches the airport’s diverse international passenger base.

HIA emphasised its verified communication platforms, directing passengers to interact exclusively through them. These include the official X and Instagram handles @HIAQatar, the 24-hour hotline +974 4010 6666, email [email protected], and the airport’s official website.

Similarly, Qatar Airways issued an urgent alert cautioning passengers and followers against fraudulent accounts impersonating the national carrier.

In a post on its official X account yesterday, the airline stated: “Be cautious of accounts pretending to be Qatar Airways. Our only official X accounts are @QatarAirways and @QRSupport, both verified with a gold checkmark. Always confirm the handle before replying and avoid clicking suspicious links from unknown accounts.”

Accompanied by a clear graphic highlighting the two verified profiles, the warning aims to protect travellers from potential scams.

As the world’s premier airline connecting over 170 destinations, Qatar Airways reiterated that all genuine communications will originate solely from its official, verified channels.

Passengers are strongly advised to report suspicious accounts and rely exclusively on verified platforms for accurate information and support.

HIA, which has consistently ranked among the world’s best for service and facilities, handles tens of millions of passengers annually, connecting Doha across six continents.

With ongoing expansion projects aimed at increasing capacity even further, maintaining passenger trust and security remains a top priority.

Airport officials noted that impersonation scams have become increasingly sophisticated, with fraudsters using fake profiles to deceive travellers into sharing confidential data for potential identity theft or financial gain especially amid the ongoing regional crisis.

The airport’s swift and transparent response underscores its proactive approach to safeguarding passengers in an era of rising digital threats.

Travellers have been strongly encouraged to verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to originate from the airport and to disregard unsolicited requests for personal information. Reporting suspicious accounts or contacts to HIA or the relevant authorities is also recommended.

By reinforcing these clear guidelines, the airport reaffirms its commitment to excellence in passenger safety and service. HIA continues to set benchmarks in the aviation industry, ensuring that Qatar remains a secure and welcoming hub for global travel.

Passengers are urged to regularly consult official channels for flight information, travel advisories and updates, thereby avoiding misinformation and potential risks associated with fraudulent activity.

