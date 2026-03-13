Air India and Air India Express will today (March 13) jointly operate a total of 78 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region .

These Indian carriers continue to operate their respective scheduled services to and from Saudi port city Jeddah and Omani capital Muscat, with six flights to and from Jeddah. Air India Express will be launching 12 scheduled flights to and from Muscat.

Additionally, Air India will operate one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah while Air India Express will operate one flight from Hyderabad to Jeddah and back, said a statement from Air India..

Both the airlines will operate one non-scheduled round flight each tomorrow to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia from Mumbai and Kozhikode, respectively.

Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram, said the statement.

Additional, non-scheduled flights

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 60 non- scheduled flights to and from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.

Air India said all its flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule.

Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group’s scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

