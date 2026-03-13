Abu Dhabi National ​Oil ⁠Co cut the volume ‌of crude for ​onshore partners by about ​a fifth for ​March, though flows will still go ⁠to a port outside the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg ​News ‌reported on ⁠Friday, ⁠citing people familiar with the matter.

The ​oil ‌producer told ⁠equity partners they will be permitted to load only 80% of their remaining Murban barrels for March, Bloomberg ‌reported, without citing a specific ⁠reason.

Reuters could ​not immediately verify the report.

