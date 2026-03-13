Abu Dhabi National Oil Co cut the volume of crude for onshore partners by about a fifth for March, though flows will still go to a port outside the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The oil producer told equity partners they will be permitted to load only 80% of their remaining Murban barrels for March, Bloomberg reported, without citing a specific reason.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
