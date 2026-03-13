DUBAI - Dubai Police announced that its 33 Smart Police Stations (SPS) provide round-the-clock services to customers across Dubai without human intervention.

Customers can access 32 services across four main categories: criminal reports and complaints, traffic services and accidents, certificates and permits, and community participation and support.

Dubai Police said the smart stations offer services in multiple languages, reflecting Dubai Police’s commitment to serving the emirate’s diverse residents and visitors through accessible, smart and user-friendly solutions.

“Whether through SPS, drive-thru, walk-in, or suburban police points, all facilities operate 24 hours a day in support of Dubai Police’s vision of a Safe City and a preferred global destination for living, work and tourism,” Dubai Police added.

Dubai Police further clarified that customers can file criminal reports via live video link with investigating officers who speak multiple languages, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

“Officers guide users through the process and send statements for electronic signing. Services also include inquiries, 'Police Eye,' and various community-focused services,” Dubai Police added.

Key services include criminal complaints, bounced cheque reports, cybercrime reporting, criminal status certificate, loss certificates, to whom it may concern certificate, traffic clearance certificate, traffic status certificate, corpse entry permit, road closure permit, sailing permit, Police Museum visit permit, reporting obstructing vehicles, and diplomatic services.