Bahrain's Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) at the Ministry of Interior has announced exceptional measures regarding visit visas in light of the current circumstances due to the Iranian aggression which has resulted in the cancellation or suspension of several flights.

Holders of all types of visit visas who are currently inside the kingdom and whose permitted stay expired on or after 28 February 2026 will be exempted from fines resulting from delayed departure from the country, for an additional period of one month following the reopening of the airspace, stated NPRA Undersecretary Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa.

For enquiries, the visit visa holders can contact via the Call Centre on 17077077, WhatsApp, the virtual assistant on NPRA’s electronic channels, or by email at info@npra.gov.bh.

"The visit visas valid as of February 28 will be extended by an additional three months for visitors outside the Kingdom of Bahrain who applied for visas before that date but were unable to use them due to exceptional circumstances," stated Shaikh Hisham.

NPRA affirmed its commitment to streamlining procedures for travellers and addressing exceptional circumstances, calling on all to follow the official channels for updates.

