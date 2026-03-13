⁠Saudi oil giant Aramco ‌said on Thursday that claims it is in ​discussions with Ukrainian companies to buy interceptor ​drones are inaccurate, ​after a report said it was seeking them to defend ⁠its oilfields against aerial attacks.

Iran has responded to the U.S.-Israeli assault against it by targeting energy and ​other ‌facilities across the ⁠region ⁠and effectively shuttering the Strait of Hormuz oil ​transit chokepoint, through which ‌a fifth of ⁠the world's oil flows.

"Aramco is aware of recent media reports regarding the company being in discussions with Ukrainian companies regarding the procurement of interceptor drones. These claims are inaccurate," Aramco told Reuters in ‌a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported ⁠on Thursday that ​Aramco was in talks with at least two Ukrainian companies to ​buy interceptor drones ‌to safeguard its oilfields.

