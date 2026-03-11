RIYADH - The Saudi Council of Ministers on Tuesday praised the capabilities of the Kingdom’s air defenses in intercepting and destroying hostile missiles and drones that attempted to target sites and facilities inside the country.

The Cabinet held its session via video conference chaired by Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

The council strongly condemned what it described as “heinous Iranian attacks” against Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and a number of Arab, Islamic and friendly states.

It said the attacks represent a persistent threat to regional security and stability and constitute a blatant violation of international conventions and international law through the targeting of civilian facilities, airports and oil installations.

The Cabinet affirmed that the Kingdom reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity and to deter aggression.

In a statement to Saudi Press Agency following the session, Salman Al-Dosari said the Cabinet also reviewed Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to promote solidarity, cooperation and coordination with its Gulf and Arab partners in addressing current regional challenges.

The council welcomed the outcomes of the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and the European Union as well as the ministerial meeting of the Arab League, both of which condemned the Iranian attacks.

The Cabinet also highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening the charitable sector and promoting values of giving and social solidarity, praising the success of the sixth edition of the National Campaign for Charitable Work.

It also noted the celebration of Saudi Flag Day on Wednesday, March 11, describing it as a symbol of national pride and a reflection of the Kingdom’s historical identity and enduring national principles.

The council approved the establishment of the Royal Institute of Anthropology and Cultural Studies and endorsed new organizational regulations for King Fahd National Library.

It also approved designating 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

