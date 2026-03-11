PHOTO
RIYADH: Spokesperson of the Saudi Ministry of Defense Major General Turki Al-Maliki stated that six ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted and destroyed, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
