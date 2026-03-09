RIYADH — The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi strongly condemned the Iranian attack that targeted a residential area, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to 12 residents in Al-Kharj governorate in the Riyadh region.

Albudaiwi affirmed that this Iranian criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, targeting the safety of civilians and infrastructure, in clear breach of the principles of international humanitarian law.

The secretary general stressed the GCC’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to safeguard its security, stability, and territorial integrity. He reiterated the firm position of GCC states in rejecting and condemning all acts of aggression that threaten the security of GCC countries or target their vital facilities and the safety of their citizens and residents.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

