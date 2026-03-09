UAE air defences on Monday detected 15 ballistic missiles, of which 12 were destroyed, while three missiles fell into the sea. A total of 18 drones were also detected, with 17 intercepted, while one fell within the country’s territory.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, 253 ballistic missiles have been detected. Of these, 233 were destroyed, 18 fell into the sea, and two landed within the country.

A total of 1,440 Iranian drones have also been detected, of which 1,359 were intercepted, while 81 fell within the country’s territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

These attacks resulted in four deaths among Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals, and 117 people sustained minor injuries. The injured include nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, the Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan and Palestine.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared to deal with any threats and will respond firmly to any attempts to undermine the country’s security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguarding its national interests and capabilities.