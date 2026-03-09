India's Reliance Industries has ​bought ⁠at least 6 million barrels of Russian ‌oil for March delivery after supplies from ​the Middle East were hit due to the Iran ​war, two ​industry sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Indian refiners have purchased millions ⁠of barrels of prompt Russian oil cargoes stuck at sea since Washington last week granted New Delhi a 30-day waiver ​from ‌sanctions for cargoes loaded ⁠on ⁠vessels as of March 5.

Reliance bought the cargoes ​of Russian flagship grade ‌Urals oil at prices ranging ⁠from a discount of $1 to a premium of $1 to dated Brent, one of the sources said.

Reliance did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, imports about 40% of its oil from ‌the Middle East through the Strait ⁠of Hormuz.

India was the top ​buyer of Russian seaborne crude after Moscow's 2022 Ukraine invasion, but in January its ​refiners started ‌to reduce purchases under pressure ⁠from Washington.

