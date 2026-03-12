The International ​Monetary ⁠Fund said on Tuesday ‌it has made "considerable ​progress" in talks with ​Pakistan over its ​funding facilities and that ⁠discussions will continue.

"While considerable progress was made in ​the ‌discussions, these will ⁠continue ⁠in the coming days, ​including ‌to ⁠more fully assess the impact of recent global developments on Pakistan’s economy and the EFF-supported (Extended Fund ‌Facility) program," IMF advisor Iva Petrova ⁠said in ​the statement. (Reporting by Mrinmay ​Dey ‌in Mexico ⁠City; Editing ​by Christian Schmollinger)