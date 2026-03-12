PHOTO
The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it has made "considerable progress" in talks with Pakistan over its funding facilities and that discussions will continue.
"While considerable progress was made in the discussions, these will continue in the coming days, including to more fully assess the impact of recent global developments on Pakistan’s economy and the EFF-supported (Extended Fund Facility) program," IMF advisor Iva Petrova said in the statement. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)