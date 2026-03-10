NEW DELHI - India has invoked emergency measures to divert gas supplies from non-priority sectors to key users after the disruption of liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a government notification said.
India meets half of its 195 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of gas consumption through imports. The country was getting about 60 mmscmd gas from the Middle East prior to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and force majeure by Qatar.
Depending on the availability of gas, India will be supplying the fuel in proportion to the average use over the last six months by priority sectors, the notification, issued late on Monday, said.
* The top priority is to supply 100% natural gas to households and automobiles for transport fuel.
* Second priority are fertiliser plants that will get 70% gas supplies.
* Supplies to tea industries, manufacturing and other industrial consumers would be maintained at 80%, the government said.
* Small industrial and commercial clients, the fourth in order of priority, will get 80% of the supplies.
