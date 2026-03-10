NEW DELHI - India has invoked emergency measures to divert ​gas supplies ⁠from non-priority sectors to key users after ‌the disruption of liquefied natural gas shipments through the ​Strait of Hormuz, a government notification said.

India meets ​half of ​its 195 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of gas consumption through imports. ⁠The country was getting about 60 mmscmd gas from the Middle East prior to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and ​force ‌majeure by ⁠Qatar.

Depending on ⁠the availability of gas, India will be supplying the ​fuel in proportion to ‌the average use over ⁠the last six months by priority sectors, the notification, issued late on Monday, said.

* The top priority is to supply 100% natural gas to households and automobiles for transport fuel.

* Second priority are fertiliser plants that will get 70% gas supplies.

* Supplies ‌to tea industries, manufacturing and other industrial consumers ⁠would be maintained at ​80%, the government said.

* Small industrial and commercial clients, the fourth in order of priority, will ​get ‌80% of the supplies.

(Reporting by ⁠Nidhi Varma, writing ​by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by YP Rajesh)