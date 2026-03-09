With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open, Air India and Air India Express continue to operate their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat.

Air India is maintaining scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah and back.

Air India Express continues scheduled operations connecting Muscat with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur, as well as services between Jeddah and Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru.

Given the continued airspace restrictions in other parts of West Asia, both airlines are operating additional non-scheduled flights on March 8, with approvals from the Indian and local authorities.

Air India will operate additional non-scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai and back, while Air India Express will operate 30 additional flights between India and UAE cities - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

All scheduled flights of Air India Express to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh stand cancelled until March 13, while Air India’s scheduled flights to and from Dammam, Doha and Riyadh remain cancelled until March 10.

Guests booked to travel on any of the cancelled flights may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund. -TradeArabia News Service

