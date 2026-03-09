Muscat: More than 32,500 flights of the 58,500 scheduled flights have been cancelled in the Middle East since the start of the war on February 28.

According to Cirium aviation analytics company, 60 flights departed from Muscat on March 7, 5 flights from Doha, 24 flights from Abu Dhabi, and 81 from Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman said that, in line with current regional circumstances, the civil aviation sector in the Sultanate of Oman continues its diligent efforts to enhance readiness and respond effectively to evolving developments, while upholding aviation security and safety standards.

These efforts are also due to the support of the relevant authorities in facilitating air travel for all those wishing to return to their home countries through Omani airports and air carriers, while ensuring the effective management of air traffic within Oman's airspace, the CAA said.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

