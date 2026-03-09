PHOTO
Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson downplayed the likelihood of a ceasefire as long as attacks continue, Iran's Student News Network reported on Monday, adding that Iran would continue to defend itself.
"There is no point to talks about anything but defence and crushing retaliations against enemies," Esmaeil Baghaei said, before reiterating that Tehran has no war to fight with its Muslim neighbours but must target "facilities used by aggressors" for its legitimate defence.
The foreign ministry spokesperson also denied any Iranian attack against Turkey, Azerbaijan and Cyprus, pointing instead at what he called "false flag attacks."
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Sharon Singleton)