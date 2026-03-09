Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson ​downplayed ⁠the likelihood of ‌a ceasefire as long ​as attacks continue, Iran's Student News ​Network reported ​on Monday, adding that Iran would continue ⁠to defend itself.

"There is no point to talks about anything ​but ‌defence and crushing ⁠retaliations ⁠against enemies," Esmaeil Baghaei said, before ​reiterating that ‌Tehran has ⁠no war to fight with its Muslim neighbours but must target "facilities used by aggressors" for its legitimate defence.

The foreign ministry spokesperson ‌also denied any Iranian attack against ⁠Turkey, Azerbaijan and ​Cyprus, pointing instead at what he called "false ​flag ‌attacks."

(Reporting by Dubai ⁠Newsroom; Editing ​by Sharon Singleton)