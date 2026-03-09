RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has strengthened its global presence in empowering women in the data and artificial intelligence sector by training more than 666,000 Saudi women within a year and equipping them with advanced skills in data technologies and artificial intelligence.

As part of efforts to advance the role of Saudi women in these advanced technologies, this effort enhances the Kingdom’s global competitiveness and confirms their role in the digital transformation and sustainable development journey driven.

Numerous national initiatives have strengthened Saudi women's presence in advanced technologies by focusing on building national capabilities.

Foremost among these are initiatives that have led to specialized programs and training camps offered by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) in partnership with leading global technology companies.

These efforts were crowned by the Kingdom ranking first globally in women’s empowerment in artificial intelligence, according to the AI Index Report 2025 issued by Stanford University. Saudi Arabia recorded the highest rate of female participation in AI-related jobs and the highest global rate of AI skill penetration among women.

In this context, SDAIA has worked to develop a comprehensive ecosystem of specialized programs and initiatives to build national capabilities in data and AI while expanding women’s participation in these vital sectors.

Among the most prominent initiatives are the Artificial Intelligence Academy in partnership with Microsoft, the Generative AI Academy in partnership with NVIDIA, the “One Million Saudis in AI” initiative (SAMAI), the Azka X platform, and the development of a national curriculum in data and artificial intelligence for university students across various disciplines.

Empowerment efforts have also included advanced training programs and workshops to improve Saudi women's proficiency in using the latest technologies and tools in artificial intelligence and data management.

The Kingdom is also placing increasing emphasis on supporting female researchers and specialists in data and artificial intelligence by providing access to extensive databases used to develop innovative solutions for key sectors.

In addition, it supports their participation in national and international initiatives and programs that strengthen women’s presence in data-driven technological and innovation fields.

SDAIA has also ensured a flexible and supportive work environment that encourages women’s participation across various technical and leadership specialties, alongside advanced digital infrastructure that enables remote work and helps achieve a balance between professional and family responsibilities, thereby enhancing creativity and productivity.

Today, Saudi women have become an active force in driving innovation and shaping the future of advanced technologies, enhancing their global standing.

