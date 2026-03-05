Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) has signed a contract to design and build a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI)-focused private data centre for PIF-owned HUMAIN.

The value of the 12-month contract is forecast at more than 155 percent of 2024 revenue, MIS said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

Zawya Projects calculations show the contract value at 1.88 billion Saudi riyals ($501 million) based on MIS’ 2024 revenue of SAR 1/21 billion.

In December 2025, MIS won a similar project from HUMAIN.

The company received a Development Commencement Notice from Saudi Data Centres Fund 1 in November to expand the capacity of existing data centres, starting with 72 megawatts (MW) out of a total of 112 MW, at a projected cost of $800 million.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

