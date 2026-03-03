Oman's Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has signed three investment contracts to localise new industrial projects in the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) sector spanning recycled plastics, oil refining and polymer processing.

These localised projects will be developed over a total area exceeding 11,000 sq m at its Al Suwaiq Industrial City facility, with initial total investments of RO1.6 million ($4.14 million), said a statement from Madayn.

Located in Al Batinah North Governorate, Al Suwaiq Industrial City is the newest industrial city announced by Madayn under its phased development plan (2026–2030).

The company said it is currently evaluating the bids submitted by participating companies for the tender of implementing the infrastructure and utilities of Phase 1 of Al Suwaiq Industrial City.

The scope of work includes the construction of internal road network, water, electricity and sewage networks, along with other essential facilities and services, said senior company officials at the signing ceremony held in the presence of its CEO Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi.

The tender also includes the establishment of several greenhouse units to implement modern agri-tech solutions, and hence contributing to food security and supporting agricultural investment and related industries. Implementation works are expected to commence during 2026, they stated.

Al Suwaiq Industrial City represents a qualitative addition to Madayn’s network of industrial cities through offering promising investment opportunities and competitive incentives that contribute to generating direct and indirect employment for the citizens, enabling entrepreneurs to launch innovative ventures, and supporting the growth of non-oil revenues.

According to Madayn, the city will play a vital role in reducing geographical disparities in investment distribution, as Al Batinah North Governorate represents a strategic hub with robust logistics and human capital advantages.

Ensuring the availability of infrastructure resources and support services remains essential to sustaining industrial and agricultural growth and enhancing a stable and integrated investment environment that promotes economic diversification and supports the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

