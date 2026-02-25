MUSCAT: Alizz Islamic Bank hosted a workshop on capacity building in climate finance for Omani banks at its headquarters on Tuesday. The event was organised by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, in cooperation with the Oman Banks Association.

The workshop focused on global trends in climate finance, priority investment sectors in the Sultanate of Oman, climate-related risk management and international best practices and standards. Climate finance specialists from the IFC led technical sessions supported by practical insights and case studies aimed at strengthening banks’ ability to expand sustainable finance portfolios.

Ali bin Saif al Maani, Chief Executive Officer of Alizz Islamic Bank, said hosting the workshop reflects the bank’s strong commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. He added that the bank continues to align its strategy with the Sustainable Development Goals and Oman Vision 2040, supporting the Sultanate of Oman’s transition towards a net-zero future.

