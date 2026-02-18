Buraimi – The Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources has unveiled 20 investment opportunities in agricultural and livestock projects in Buraimi governorate through the Tatwir platform.

The total area allocated for the projects stands at about 798.3 feddans, offering investors a broad range of opportunities across several wilayats in the governorate. The initiative is aimed at stimulating agricultural investment and enhancing food sustainability in the governorate and the wider Oman.

The opportunities cover a variety of activities, including the cultivation and production of onions, potatoes and garlic using modern agricultural technologies, as well as date palm cultivation and date production. They also include livestock projects for breeding and fattening sheep and goats, fodder cultivation and processing, and the establishment of a veterinary clinic. The diversity of projects is expected to help broaden the agricultural and livestock base while improving productivity and efficiency.

Dr Ahmed bin Saif Al Ameri, Director of the Directorate General of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resource in Buraimi, said the initiatives reflect a growing focus on the use of modern technologies in crop and livestock production, as well as improving water-use efficiency to increase the sector’s added value.

He noted that the projects would support sustainable food supply chains, create job opportunities and contribute to the development of local communities across Buraimi’s wilayats. Expected investor interest, he added, would further strengthen the role of agriculture as a pillar of economic diversification.

Al Ameri stressed that offering these opportunities aligns with Oman’s broader push to empower the private sector, expand the agricultural investment base and generate promising economic prospects that contribute to food security and local development, particularly in governorates with strong agricultural potential.

